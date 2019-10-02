THE Queensland Clay Target Association recently ran their State Skeet Carnival at Townsville Gun Club from September 13 to 15.
Jack and Tim Stockdale made their way to Queensland to shoot in some very trying conditions.
The backdrop to where they were shooting was the same colour as the target that came out, so you had to be exceptionally quick to pick up the targets before they got lost in the backdrop.
Jack once again was able to pick up three prizes over this carnival, winning the:
• 50 Target Qld State 20 Gauge Championship with a perfect score of 126/126;
• 50 Target Qld State Doubles Championship, also with a perfect score of 50/50; and
• Going on to also take the graded high gun for AA grade with a score 246/250.
Club president Trenton Tobias said he is exceptionally proud of how Jack has been shooting.
Trenton said Jack’s had another great weekend away – only dropping four targets for the whole event.
The next major event for the Korumburra Gun Club skeet shooters will be the Tasmanian skeet championships, to be held at Tasmanian Gun Club in Evandale on October 26 and 27.
Mr Tobias wishes all the club members attending this event the best of luck and he looks forward to seeing the results from this carnival.
Jack’s right on target
