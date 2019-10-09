RANI Sunderland and Annie Dempsey played in the winning U14s soccer team in the Women’s National Premier League in Melbourne.
Rani and Annie both started playing soccer at an early age with the Phillip Island Breakers.
For the last two years they have played with Bayside United, a club based in Cheltenham in the WNPL, the premier junior soccer league in Victoria.
Playing WNPL requires travelling to Melbourne three times a week to train and play, which is a huge commitment for the girls.
After regaining selection in the Bayside team in October 2018, their pre season began in December leading into the 2019 season beginning in mid-February.
After a long 27-week season the Bayside girls finished the season undefeated and headed into the finals as favourites.
They defeated Bulleen in the semi finals and played the grand final against South Melbourne at Hume stadium in Broadmeadows.
The grand final was a tough encounter with Bayside scoring the winning goal with only three minutes remaining, resulting in a 2-1 victory. Annie and Rani now have a four-week rest from soccer before the trialing process begins again.
Locals take out premiership
