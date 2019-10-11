ONE of Australia’s favourite comedians, Lawrence Mooney, will be coming to Wonthaggi this weekend to host the ‘YES to Youth!’ Mayoral Benefit concert.
And it will be the show of the year, according to Bass Coast Shire Mayor Cr Brett Tessari.
“The line-up includes singer-songwriter Maddy May, award-winning classical pianist Josh Hooke, and the future-soul sounds of the Emma Volard Band,” Cr Tessari said of the concert on Saturday, October 12.
The concert, a fundraiser for the YES Youth Hub, will be held at the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre.
The Mayor’s keenly looking forward to again seeing MC Lawrence Mooney, who has donated his time towards the cause.
Lawrence is a friend of local musical engineer Andy Stewart, whose invitation to the show – and the Bass Coast region, Mooney could not resist.
“At university I was close with local Andy Stewart,” said Lawrence.
“Andy helped me out big time when I was getting started in my career, so when he called me asking if I could help out at this event, I was rapt.
“It is always important to give something back, not just take.”
Lawrence ‘Moonman’ Mooney, who was on Channel 10 show ‘Have You Been Paying Attention?’ on Monday night, will be sure to keep the laughs and quality acts flowing.
“An event like this to help the youth is a great concept and one I am only too happy to help out.
“I have memories of holidaying in Bass Coast, at Phillip Island, Inverloch and Cape Paterson.”
Broadcasting some of our finest local talents, Mooney will likely be impressed by the area’s diverse talent.
Speakers include Cr Tessari, Josh Baker – founder of ‘Let’s Life’, YES Youth Hub representatives, and films by Drift Media and Kobe JF Photography.
The concert is on this Saturday, October 12, from 7pm to 10pm, with tickets $35 for adults and $25 for concession and those under 18.
Tickets available at https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=548437.
All proceeds from the event will go directly to the YES Youth Hub, which is set to open its doors for the first time in the coming weeks.
