TALIA Gunn, a nine-year-old girl from Cowes, had a nasty surprise on Tuesday night when she ate a grape and found a needle inside when it pricked the inside of her mouth.
Her mother Amy had bought the grapes from Coles in Cowes the day before.
The supermarket has since pulled all grapes from their shelves.
Describing the culprit as “a sick, twisted human being”, Amy told 7 News on Wednesday night that her daughter pulled the needle out of her mouth to show her and said, “lucky I didn’t swallow this, because it could have killed me.”
The mother of three had even cut up some of the grapes for her eight-month-old daughter before Talia found the needle.
Talia said she felt “really scared and not really happy with them because they could hurt other people in the world.”
Victoria Police are investigating the incident, but would not make further comment as the investigation is ongoing.
A spokesperson for Coles said: “Coles takes the safety of the food we sell seriously, and we have spoken to the customer to follow up their complaint.
“Victoria Police has been notified and we have contacted our supplier to investigate the matter.”
Only a day before, a Caroline Springs woman made a similar discovery in grapes she bought at a nearby Aldi, and two weeks ago another contaminated strawberry was found.
Last September, the Federal Government brought in tough new laws on malicious food tampering, with penalties increased to a maximum of 10 years’ jail time, but they do not seem to have held all offenders back.
The response came after a spate of more than 100 reports of contaminated fruit, mainly strawberries, although some of these were confirmed to be hoaxes.
In a statement, Aldi said: “Food tampering involving the deliberate interference with food is a criminal offence and we work with authorities on all reported incidents.”
Victoria Police, in a statement, said they will “investigate any allegation of malicious food contamination and remind the community that anyone found to be contaminating food products can be charged with a serious indictable offence with penalties including up to 10 years in jail.”
