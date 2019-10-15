CREDIT must go to the bat maker from Moyarra, Andrew O’Hoy.
Single handedly, he has built a South Gippsland Over 50s cricket team from scratch.
He’s had a few set backs, but Sunday was their first match and the new team did well. They traveled to Endeavour Hills and played Mitcham.
Mitcham won the toss and elected to bat. Michael Whiteside from Outtrim and Ricky Platt from Welshpool opened the bowling. Both did well. Whiteside took 2/8 and Platt 1/17. Chris Fall from Phillip Island took 1/3 later in the innings. Catching and fielding were impressive.
Mitcham finished with 5/130 after their allotted 36 overs.
In reply, South Gippsland were always in control. The Korumburra pair of Trevor Allen and Barry Kerr put on an unconquered opening partnership of 75.
Both retired compulsorily at 40. Col Knox (Poowong Loch) made 13 and Brett Gay from Devon North 27 not out. With 10 overs up their sleeve, the South Gippsland team had a win at their first outing, finishing with 4/133.
South Gippsland Over 50s is loosely based but not limited to the geographics of the LDCA, and has six more fixtured games this season. The next is at North Ringwood on October 27. Training is alongside the Kookaburras (Over 60s) at Outtrim every Wednesday afternoon. For further details, contact Andrew O’Hoy on 0421 046 294.
Over 50s win maiden match
