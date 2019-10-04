IT’S on again, a very special day for Very Special Kids, a fundraising event for children living with a life-threatening illness, at the Inverloch Foodworks carpark this Saturday, October 5.
It will be the 12th year in a row that the team at Inverloch Tatts and Foodworks have been hosting this very worthy fundraiser, and the town of Inverloch and its local district community has been acknowledged for their generous support with award after award from the Very Special Kids Foundation.
Since 2002, the Inverloch Tatts Pink Committee has raised well in excess of $70,000 for the foundation.
“We’ve been the highest fundraising agency for the past nine years which is a tribute to the community and also to our staff and the committee which organises the event,” said Inverloch Tatts proprietor Tracee Brusamarello.
“We do fundraising throughout the year with our change collections and raffles, plus we have the hamper raffle going for several months as well.
“But this Saturday, October 5, is the main fundraising effort and we’d be delighted if people would come down and support us again,” she said.
“We’ve got face painting, a jumping castle, lucky dips, guess the lollies in the jar, a second-hand book store and of course you can come and get a photo with Princess the Pig,” said one of the organising committee members, Sarah Febey.
“There’ll be other raffles on the day and the big grocery raffle will be drawn at 6pm,” she said, with tickets in that raffle on sale now and on the day at $2 each or three for $5.
“We’ve also got the Lions Club putting on a sausage sizzle and we thank them for that,” Tracee said.
Tracee said Inverloch Foodworks and Tatts would like to thank their local community for their continued support throughout the year for Foodworks’ fundraising efforts.
The Inverloch Pink Pig Day for Very Special Kids will be held between 9am and 1pm on Saturday, October 5, at the carpark at Inverloch Foodworks. See you there!
