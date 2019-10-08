• A Grade, Division 1
WINNING the toss and electing to bat, Inverloch started well but with runs hard to come by and an efficient Nerrena side, the visitors were eventually outdone. It was slow and steady for Brett Debono and Yasir Jan, who combined to make 59 runs, before the loss of Debono’s wicket.
Shem Murphy went to work first with the ball, he claimed Debono at 16, but struggled to shake Jan. Murphy also took first drop David Newman, out for three, this was a big wicket. Murphy finished two for 24.
Walter Taberner came in fourth drop and made his intentions clear. He made 47 runs, including five fours and finished not out. However, Tim Wightman was taking all of his batting partners. Wightman finished with four wickets for just 14 runs, taking the bulk of lower-order batsmen.
Swapping sides, it was Nerrena’s turn to bat.
David Baldi found his feet at the crease, making his way to 37, this included three 4s and a 6. Luke Giliiam struggled with the bat, going out to the pace of Kit Rotthier. Rotthier finished with three maidens, two wickets and just ten runs from his eight overs. Second and thirds drop, Benjamin Rodgers (2) and Mitchell Clark (11) were caught off Rothier and Lewis Rankin respectively.
Adam Hall eventually took Baldi’s wicket, and the game hung in the balance. Tim Wightman returned with his best foot forward and made his way to 42, not-out his score was crucial to the win. Wightman had the help of Caine Salmon (25) and Zack Trease (11).
Nerrena took the win with two and a half overs remaining, and four wickets in hand.
Swinging into action, Wonthaggi Club has taken no prisoners, bowling Phillip Island out for 88 and then finishing it off fast with the bat.
The home side Phillip Island won the toss and elected to bat. Ryan Birkett and Zane Macdermid were the opening pair, Birkett with speed and Zane with accuracy. The locals lost Connor Epifano early and his opening partner Greg Selby went for 10.
Club’s Birkett took the first two, and went on to claim three for nine off seven overs. Marc McCall came into the rotation and brought more damage to the Island. His sharp line and length bowling took Jarrod Black’s wicket, who was starting to look good at 16 runs. Zane took two for 22 of his eight, claiming Daniel Bourke lbw and catching out Island captain Max Royal for two runs.
Lachie Cleeland high scored for the Island with 27 not out, but the bowling of Club was too much for the Phillip Island lower order. Swapping sides, young Koby Brann brought his training form to the field. Koby batted his way to 37 with four rolling boundaries.
After losing opening Matt Davies to lbw, it was no stress to Town top-order batsmen who set the visitors towards a strong total of 4/194. Sahan Perera made a ripping 48, with six 4s, however top score went to Madura Madusanka with 91.
Leongatha played an impressive brand of cricket, making it hard for Korumburra bowlers to find a break. Going into bat against their cross-town rivals, warming up was tough, Korumburra lost their top three batters for 15 runs. Brother Darcy and Jack Hume were destructive with the ball. Jack took 4/21 and Darcy 3/28. Kade Anderson found some strokes, he top-scored with 42 runs. There was no getting past young keeper Ned Hanily who took six catches in his first A Grade match playing wicketkeeper.
Korumburra finished up, all out for 116.
At Glen Alvie, the locals set off well, batting first.
Their first three scored well, until OMK’s Nick Auddino found his spot with the ball restricting the locals’ score. OMK’s batsmen made sure of their shots for an early finish.
Rohan Slade (21), Steven Smith (19), Dinesh Magana Arachchige (34) had Glen Alvie’s side off well. OMK’s Auddino took 4/11 off eight overs, including three maidens.
Into bat, OMK’s Ryan Williams opener hit 26, Daniel Mock hit 34 from first drop. And Thomas Keily finished it off with a gripping 51 runs.
OMK finished up 2/126, after 16.5 overs.