• A Grade, Division 1
WITH reduced play due to the wet weather, Glen Alvie set out to bat with 24 overs, they made 91 but were overcome by Wonthaggi Club.
Weathering the conditions, Josh Thomas top-scored for Glen Alvie, making 32 before he was dismissed at the hands of Mark McCall.
Fellow opener Rohan Slade lost his wicket for 3 and first drop Jy Hull also for 3.
All-rounder Senal De Silva set the second top score of 31, until he lost his wicket to the bowling of Ryan Thomas.
In the last over of the innings, Alex Geyer took the wicket of Magana Arachchige (15) caught by McCall. A ball later, he finished with the clean bowling of both Ben Thomas and Ben McRae.
Geyer finished with 3/5 off his two overs.
Into bat, Club opened with Daniel Turton 12 and Koby Brann 2 who lost their wickets to catches.
Glen Alvie’s Jy Hull took a screamer of a catch, as Turton’s pull-shot went skyward, Hull ran towards the outfield and took the one-handed grab to dismiss Turton.
Captain Ryan Thomas lost his wicket to Senal De Silva for 9, Ryan’s brother Mitch Thomas made his way to a steady 28 and set Club on track.
Geyer also gave it a nudge with the bat, making 15 before he lost his wicket to Dinesh Arachchige.
Lochie McLean (12) and Mark McCall (1) finished the run chase with a comfortable 8 overs to spare.
Town restricted by
Nerrena and weather
Electing to bat in the ominous weather on Saturday, Leongatha Town struggled to produce runs inside a controlling Nerrena outfield.
The Leongatha Town visitors won the toss and elected to bat. Openers Sahan Perera 16 and Sachith Naotunnage 11 played well through the new ball, however struggled to find rhythm.
After some impressive boundaries, Perera was run out by Nerrena’s Jarrod Hoy.
Nerrena’s Daniel Rowe was efficient with the ball, finishing with 0/19 off five overs.
The day’s tidiest bowling figures went to Damien Symmons who took 1/13 bowling out eight overs.
Town’s Amila Ratnaike top-scored with an unbeaten 21.
But the day was cut short at 24 overs due to inclement weather.
Town finished up 3/64.
Island openers set
off well before rain
Phillip Island openers set to work with their best foot forward, taking on Outtrim Moyarra Kongwak bowlers at Outtrim – until the rain set in.
With Phillip Island openers Tom Wyatt 31 and Ethan Lamers 23 at the crease the two played the new ball with style, making their way to unbeaten totals.
Simon Kirton was the most efficient with the ball, with 0/8 off his four overs.
OMK bowled a total of 14 overs, and Phillip Island finished with a sturdy 0/61.
Korumburra and Inverloch’s game at Korumburra was called off due to the weather.