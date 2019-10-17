SATURDAY was the dawn of the new season for the Wonthaggi Little Athletics Club.
Luke Ransom, the new club president, welcomed back many club members as well as a large number of new athletes and families.
A slightly smaller and mainly new committee enthusiastically set up the equipment ready for the first events.
Some of the older athletes happily conducted a warm-up for the children before the competition commenced.
There were some very good performances for the first day but the stand-out performance of the day was from James Lewis, who in his first event as an U/14 athlete smashed the club record in the 200m hurdles in a sizzling time of 31.75 seconds.
It was wonderful to see friendships rekindled and new friendships being made as well as so many children giving all the events a go, which is what little athletics is all about.
Anyone interested in joining little athletics are welcome to two ‘Come and try’ days. Please check out the Facebook page or just turn up to the Wonthaggi Secondary School oval at the Dudley Campus on a Saturday at 8.30am.
