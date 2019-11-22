BASS Coast Shire councillors have given Mayor Cr Brett Tessari the best endorsement he could’ve hoped for after 12 months in the chair, re-electing him for another term.
Councillors lavished praise on the Wonthaggi real estate agent at a special meeting in Wonthaggi last Wednesday, November 13, where he was elected unopposed to hold office until the next local government elections in October 2020.
As the gallery erupted in applause and Cr Tessari’s mum, Glenda, burst out in tears of joy following the decision, Tessari’s most vocal supporters were Bunurong Cr Les Larke and Island Ward Cr Pamela Rothfield, who expressed great respect for the “even handed” leadership style demonstrated in his first term.
“There’s no favours; he looks broadly right across the shire,” Cr Les Larke said.
“And even though I’ve been clamped at different meetings from time to time by the mayor, I respect him for his decisioning in that regard,” he said.
Prior to the vote, Cr Tessari, who represents Bunurong Ward, delivered a speech outlining a year “full of successful advocacy, fantastic projects and initiatives, achievements and challenges” and thanking his fellow councillors and council staff for their support.
Highlights of the past 12 months included investments in upgrades to recreational facilities across the shire; obtaining state government funding to develop and implement the Change for Sam strategy; obtaining state and federal government funding for erosion mitigation; declaring a climate emergency and resolving to work with the community to develop a climate action plan; the Mayoral Fundraiser for Wonthaggi’s Yes Youth Hub and others.
Later in the meeting, Cr Geoff Ellis was elected unopposed as Deputy Mayor for the 2019/20 term. Cr Bruce Kent, the outgoing Deputy Mayor, nominated him for the position.
Councillors acknowledged Cr Kent for his contributions in his year as deputy, with Mayor Cr Tessari saying his dedication to the role had been impressive.
“When I was away for some stints, he took over without a hitch and probably ran the show smoother than I would’ve done,” Cr
Tessari said.
Cr Bruce Kent had been rumoured to nominate for the position of mayor, but told the Sentinel-Times he’d ruled himself out of the race prior to Wednesday’s meeting based on “the feeling of fellow councillors”.
“If I’d put my name up [for mayor] over 12 months ago, I would’ve done it,” Cr Kent said.
“But we’ve only got a limited amount of time left and having Brett already up and running and with his knowledge of government agencies… He’s done the job, delivered the goods, and represented the shire well.”
Crs Julian Brown and Stephen Fullarton did not attend the meeting.
Cr Fullarton, away in Queensland on a prearranged family holiday, told the Sentinel-Times that Cr Tessari has “assured us he will be representing Phillip Island in the strongest possible way; and I look forward to that happening,” he said.
Cr Brown was contacted for comment.
