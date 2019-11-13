SOME eight months ago, Wonthaggi and Warragul croquet clubs informally discussed the formation of a challenge, to take place the first Saturday after Cup Day each year.
After some formalisation, this came to fruition with the event to be known as ‘The Twin W’s Shield’, and Saturday, November 9, saw the first of these in the format of a High-Low doubles competition with five teams from each club, twenty players in all, taking part.
Squally wind and rain and other wintery conditions greeted the combatants, but this did not seem to curb the enthusiasm of all those taking part.
Croquet players are, after all, an intrepid lot.
Play was suspended around noon to allow all to partake in the sausage sizzle manned by Alan Mullaney and ably assisted by Tony Cobbledick.
Games were finalised shortly after lunch and, of course, a rather scrumptious afternoon tea had to be demolished to round off the day.
Hosts Wonthaggi could not grab hold of the Shield’s inaugural outing, as Warragul took the honours by winning 15 games to 10.
Well done and congratulations.
Thanks to all who assisted with the greens, kitchen duties, organising/managing the event and those who stepped in as emergencies during the day.
Wonthaggi is champing at the bit to get hold of that shield, so watch out Warragul.
Croquet teams battle it out at inaugural event
