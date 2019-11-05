Kongwak Butter Factory
CONSIDERING your next project or destination for an exciting lifestyle?
The Kongwak Butter Factory at 1486 Korumburra Wonthaggi Road, Kongwak, presents a unique lifestyle/business opportunity with current permits.
It holds significant historical value. Classic industrial facade has main street frontage with land adjoining Foster Creek.
Renovated comfortable residence and additional upgrading delivers spaces and facilities with current permit for cafe, hotel style accommodation and parking.
Residence: 270sqm.
Cafe permit allocation (licensed area internal and external): 564sqm.
Hotel permit allocation: 102sqm.
Land size: 6234sqm.
Expressions of interest close November 15. Vendor will consider offers prior. Price range: $800,000-$880,000.
Farm business
opportunity
At 670 Koonwarra Pound Creek Road, Pound Creek, the property is 4 acres approx. (9.802ha) zoned ‘Farming’ with a current irrigation licence.
Services connected include telephone, electricity, approved on-site septic tank sewerage disposal and extensive LP Gas infrastructure.
Potential uses include high-intensity crop or seed production, plant nursery, flower growing, small-scale cheese manufacturing and direct sales, hemp oil extraction facility, farm gate sales or cafe, bus depot, caravan and trailer storage.
Land: 24 acres.
For sale by expressions of interest. Price range: $750,000-$800,000.
Residence plus
commercial studio
– vacant possession
At 46 Victoria Road, Loch, this exciting property is positioned in a high exposure location for those desiring a new lifestyle opportunity.
The newly constructed commercial space embraces an attractive corner position with excellent frontage onto the main street of Loch.
The delightful two-bedroom residence is stylishly renovated with double glazing and within a mature landscape.
Options prevail for an owner-occupier or an investor to join this delightful community.
House size: 90sqm (excluding garage and verandah areas).
Commercial space: 77sqm (excluding verandah area).
Land size: 556sqm.
For sale: $648,000.
For more information or to book an inspection, call the team at Alex Scott Inverloch on 5674 1111 for any of these properties.