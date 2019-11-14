KORUMBURRA Gun Club members made their way to Tasmania to shoot the 2019 Tasmanian skeet titles.
Four members from the club competed and came up with some awesome results.
The titles were held at the state shooting ground in Evondale and ran over October 26 and 27.
Charlie Cook came out best of the Korumburra shooters winning the Overall High Gun with a score of 247/250 and also won the Junior Overall High Gun.
Some of the other results for the Tasmanian state titles were as follows.
In the 50 target State skeet Doubles, Charlie Cook took the High Gun for this event with a score of 49/50 the score also won him the junior prize. Tim Stockdale second in A Grade with a score of 39/50 and Max Oakley took second in the veterans grade with a score of 40/50.
The next event was the 50 Target State 20 Gauge Championship; Max Oakley won the veterans division with a score of 48/50.
On Sunday the 100 Target State Skeet Championship was held and Jack Stockdale won AA Grade with a score of 138/139, Charlie Cook came second in juniors with a score of 99/100.
Korumburra Gun Club president Trent Tobias said the members of Korumburra shot exceptionally well with awesome results; Charlie Cook first and Jack Stockdale third overall.
“The young members are really putting in some hard work and the proof of this is in their results.
“Both Charlie and Jack are too young shooters that you should keep your eye out for, I think both of these young men have huge potential.
“I am exceptionally proud of their results and look forward to what the future might bring.”
