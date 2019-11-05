SOUTH Gippsland Golf hosted the 2019 All Gippsland Annual event where players from the three Gippsland districts – south, east and west – come together to play for the prestigious honour of the champions from the three districts.
Wonthaggi were the proud hosts for the two days with the Foursomes being played on Monday, October 28, and the singles on Tuesday, October 29.
Monday results are as follows.
South Gippsland players were very prominent in the winning circle.
Rebecca Thomas (Leongatha) teamed up with Andrea Thorson (Meeniyan) to narrowly take out the Silver Scratch with 86, the runners-up were Irene Holm and Veronica Park (Meeniyan) 87 on a countback from Ally Adams and Anne Walker (Wonthaggi).
The Bronze Scratch was won by Foster pair Anne Heywood and Trudy Prue with a score of 100 with Marg Ryan and Chris Hamilton (Wonthaggi) runners-up on 101.
The net winners from all entries was a terrific score by Irene Holm and Veronica Park (Meeniyan) with 70.5 from Robyn Coleman and Jan Robbins (Maffra) 73.5 on C/B.
The girls from South Gippsland managed to snare all the NTP – perhaps the advantage of course knowledge! They were: 2nd Anne Heywood (Foster), 8th Patsy Britt (Wonthaggi), 13th Jan Beaumont (Wonthaggi), and 17th Colleen Touzel (Leongatha).
The winners of the singles played on Tuesday was spread around all districts but the Pearson Perpetual Trophy for the best stoke score was won by Rebecca Thomas from Leongatha with 80 from Joanne Ballinger (Sale) 83.
Well done Rebecca, you do South Gippsland proud.
The Minor Champions was very exciting and a 5 hole play-off was needed to separate Denise Mulcahy (Maffra) and Geraldine Prentice (Wonthaggi) who both returned 98. Denise was the eventual winner.
C Grade was won by Sandra Kirkpatrick (Sale) 105 from Debbie Miller (Leongatha) 107.
A Grade handicap Wendy Heiser (Toongabbie) 72 net from Irene Holm (Meeniyan) 73 net, B Grade Robyn Quirk (Sale) 77 from Denise Mulcahy (Maffra) 78, and C Grade Sandra Kirkpatrick (Sale) 75 from Debbie Miller (Leongatha) 79.
Congratulations to Jan Beaumont from Wonthaggi who eagled the par 4, 5th hole. What a thrill!
Gippslanders battle it out
