A NUMBER of Granville Rifle Club members recently won the State F Class Rifle category ten-person Teams Event at the state shooting complex in Bendigo.
Ranges shot over the course of the day were: two sighting shots and ten scoring shots at each of 600 yards, 700 yards and 900 yards.
The team was comprised of four ladies: Kay Eland, Hayley Steer, Sue McLeish and Lianna Giebele. Remaining members of the team were Peter Marum, Jason O Rourke, Luke Neal, Max Hardie, Graham Eldred, and Grantville Rifle Club president Trevor Jury.
Reserve team members were Peter Donoghue and 90-year-old Kevin Armstrong.
Kevin, a keen weekly shooter at the Grantville Range, also received the Victorian Rifle Association award for the oldest active target shooter in Victoria.
Team manager for the event was club stalwart and treasurer of many years, Graham Doig.
Brad Steer and John Eland were non-shooting coaches whose task it was to read the wind and assist each shooter to make the best possible shot they can under some very trying circumstances with the Bendigo Range’s tricky winds and the long distances over which the event is shot.
This is the second year running the Grantville team has won this event, and the team members are adamant that they will give it a fair crack in October 2020 to make it a hat trick.
The team’s bright blue uniform was a standout on the shooting line and the enthusiasm displayed by all was obvious both during the event and at the presentations following
New members are welcome at the Grantville Range. Visit the Grantville Rifle Club website or contact the secretary at donaldmcleishjp@gmail.com.
Grantville shooters win a state title
A NUMBER of Granville Rifle Club members recently won the State F Class Rifle category ten-person Teams Event at the state shooting complex in Bendigo.