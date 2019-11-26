THE first day of races at the Woolamai race track went off without a hitch, with favourable weather, food, drinks and kids entertainment and plenty of action on the track to keep the sizeable crowd at the track until after the last race had been run.
Recently elected Woolamai and District Racing Club secretary Adam Olszanski said the lead up to his first race day in the role was a bit hectic as he is still learning the ropes, but he thanks the commitment and dedication of the club’s volunteers for the day’s success.
Attendance was up from last year’s six race season opener by about a third with 2100 attendees.
Adam says this might be the biggest ever crowd on their first race day for the season.
The Wonthaggi Citizens’ Band food kiosk even sold out with the last race yet to run on the day.
When Dianne Clover’s horse Mississippi Grace was first over the line in race two, it marked the milestone of Diane’s 100th winner, a massive achievement for any trainer.
There were high hopes for the local horse Scotopia, trained by Corinella based Shea Eden, which was running in the last race of the day, as it had placed in its last run at Pakenham, but it was not to be.
Full race day coverage in this weeks edition of the South Gippsland Sentinel-Times.
To subscribe to our digital edition: https://sgst.com.au/ezine-publication/