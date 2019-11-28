By Dean Thompson
NYORA Raceway held another huge race meeting on Saturday, November 23, this time with around 90 competitors in attendance including the Australia-wide popular Modified Sedans, the Victorian popular Speedway Drivers Association of Victoria Hot Rods and all the local heroes who compete in Nyora club classes.
Eighteen drivers started the 30-lap Modified Sedan final for the touring Victorian Modified Promotion Association with Australian Champion Kye Walters from Torquay starting in pole position and Corinella race driver Russell Felsovary alongside him.
Brody Chrystie, Brad Wicks, Graham West and Matt Gerlach rounded out the top six starters whilst in the field starting further back were Nyora members Andrew Blackwell, Scott Angus, Wayne Ramsdale and Nick Hill.
Walters led lap one from Chrystie and Wicks as Felsovary fell back to fourth. Positions remained the same until lap 18 when Brock Atkins moved ahead of Felsovary.
By lap 26 Walters who had led every lap was leading Chrystie, Wicks, Brock Atkins, Blackwell and Felsovary now in sixth.
When the chequered flag dropped, Walters had proven why he is a true Australian champion – winning whilst you’re the champ is always difficult as everybody has you marked.
He beat Chrystie, Wicks, Atkins and Blackwell the first Nyora member to finish. Wicks was setting the fastest times during the race and the margin of victory at the finish line between the first three cars was just .512 of a second. A tight finish thrilling all the fans on hand.
In other feature race results over the night, the Hot Rods final was won by Stan Marco Snr who is the current Victorian champion for the category. In his 350ci powered open wheel machine he defeated his son Stanley Junior and veteran Russell Hovey.
The Speedway Sedans Australian Junior Sedans racing has two grades of competitor competing and in the ‘Top Star’ category Jayden Bryant picked up a first-ever feature race victory in his first season in the top classification.
He defeated Luke Cornfoot and Rhys Meakins, all three drivers from the nearby Alexandra Speedway Club.
In the ‘New Star’ classification, Dylan Barrow continued with his winning ways having won at Alexandra a week prior.
He defeated Logan Mair and Jessica O’Donnell both from the Nyora Club, residents of the Cranbourne area.
Jack Brennan from Berwick picked up a feature win in the Standard Saloons, when he defeated Mark Miles and Stephen Douglas from Poowong.
Emily Ayre travelled down from the Latrobe Valley to take the Ladies Standard Saloon feature victory in front of Hayley Hutchins and Vicky Price whilst in the Junior Standard Saloon class, Rhys Meakins was the winner in front of Matt Shankland and Nathan Miles from Pakenham.
In VSC Sedan action Jamie Paull had a victory in front of Harry Orme and Jason Judd.
Nyora has its next race meeting on December 7, with the Victorian Street Stock Series making a visit to the club.