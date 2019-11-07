PHILLIP Island Bowling Club celebrated its 60th anniversary on Sunday, October 20, with an attendance of one hundred plus members and guests.
An outstanding two-course buffet was provided by Cheeky Goose.
MC for the night was Barrie Goldsbury (president of the bowls Ssection) who carried out the role with aplomb. Barrie took the opportunity to comment on the club’s achievements over the years and the commitment of volunteers past and present.
Board chairman Brian Arnold spoke of the need to respect the club history and learn from it whilst continuing to support the efforts to make the club better.
He commented on the role life members had played in the development of the club and thanked them for their long-term support.
Brian punctuated the serious side with some light-hearted comedy to keep people entertained at the expense of Geoff Cohen.
In closing, he invited Di Holtrop to cut the ceremonial cake as an acknowledgement of her long-time membership. The support of sponsors was recognised as being imperative to club success.
John Newcombe took to the floor and spoke generally on the many improvements such as upgrade of the clubrooms, weather shelters, outdoor toilets, green surrounds and a host of other developments in recent years.
Entertainment for the evening was provided by club member Adal Beddows come guitarist/vocalist.
A big thank-you to the organising committee for their effort in putting this memorable function together.
History
In 1959 a public meeting was called and held in the shire hall and an inaugural committee formed for the Phillip Island Bowling Club with H.W. Jobe elected president and J. Gilmore as secretary.
In 1962, the current site was purchased from the Phillip Island Golf Club for 800 pounds with the final payment made in 1968. The first lawn green was excavated and sown in 1963.
In 1964, their first clubrooms which had been donated moved on-site.
The official opening of the first green was held on October 18, 1964.
Men were affiliated with South Gippsland Bowls Association and Mid-Week Bowls Association. Ladies affiliated with Gippsland Hills Bowling Association.
In 1969, Phillip Island Bowling Club Men’s Section were admitted into pennant competition in the SGB. and the first club constitution was accepted.
In 1974 the second green was completed with watering system and the new larger clubhouse was opened in May of that year.
In 1991, the first synthetic surface was installed, which enabled bowling during the winter months.
The Autumn Carnival commenced in 1992 which ran for five days. It now runs for nine days.
The Phillip Island Bowling Club became an incorporated body and our first board of management was formed in 1994 with Ollie Hobson as chairman, Eve Borrett as secretary and Peter Gregson as treasurer.
Try Bowls was first introduced in 2001 as was their first Bowlathon in which members played bowls for 60 hours.
A second Bowlathon was held in 2003. Both of these events raised money towards new greens.
In 2005 the club had a visit from David Bryant (multiple winner of British and World Bowls Championships) with a group of happy British bowlers.
In recent years both greens have been replaced with carpet and named in honour of some of the foundation members namely Rita and Ernie Booth, and Evelyn and Joe Gains.
Improvement of facilities has been an ongoing major priority of the club and the results of these endeavours are clearly evident.
Phillip Island Bowling Club is very active in introducing bowls to the community through programs such as Corporate and Barefoot Bowls and its innovative coaching programs with local schools.
The dedicated and skilled volunteers amongst the club membership have committed themselves to a wide range of activities that have saved the club many thousands of dollars.
The club has been extremely fortunate that it has been able to build up a strong sponsorship base, some who have been and continue to be ongoing supporters of the various ventures undertaken (some in excess of 20 years).