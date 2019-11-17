POLICE MEDIA: One person has died following a two-car collision at Leongatha this morning.
Emergency services were called to the South Gippsland Highway near Steele Street, 500 metres south of the Leongatha hospital, just after 3am.
There were two occupants in the first vehicle, a 74-year-old woman and 79-year-old man, both from Meeniyan.
The man has died at the scene whilst the woman has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other vehicle’s single occupant, an 18-year-old man from Leongatha, was trapped and has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.
The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined at this stage.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating and there will be diversions in the area for some time.
The South Gippsland Highway is closed between Parr Street Leongatha and Simons Lane, diversions via Koonwarra-Inverloch Road and Simons Lane.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with any dashcam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
The Victorian road toll for 2019 has risen to 214 after the latest fatality, compared to 184 at the same time last year.