THE marine and coastal park from San Remo to Inverloch is moving ahead, after the State Government today (Tuesday, November 12) introduced a Bill into Parliament to create the park.
The government says it will provide more camping opportunities along Victoria’s rivers.
“The Yallock-Bulluk Marine and Coastal Park will protect the pristine parks and reserves dotted along the 40km coastline between San Remo and Inverloch and open them up for visitors to camp, walk and swim,” the government said in a statement.
“The park will also provide a big boost to local businesses, with the tourism hotspot now available for camping for the first time.
“The State Government will work with the community to improve visitor opportunities in the park while protecting its important environment.
“The park’s name honours the Yallock-Bulluk Clan of the Bunurong People whose Country includes the park areas.
“The Bill will also provide greater opportunities for fishers and campers to explore Victoria’s many beautiful landscapes by enabling camping along licensed river frontages across the state.
“To ensure the changes along the river frontages are successful in the long term, they will be carefully guided by a detailed implementation plan involving relevant agencies and extensive consultation.
“This Bill also enshrines in law greater protections for the local environment through the Yellingbo Landscape Conservation Area and permanent protection of areas of the Kuark Forest, which will now form part of the Errinundra National Park.
“The Bill’s introduction builds on the government’s recent work to permanently protect the Bass Coast from over development.”
Bass MP Jordan Crugnale said the park will become a “truly memorable experience of being immersed in nature and a coastal walk like no other”.
The establishment of the park was one of Labor’s election promises last year.
This follows on from Bass Coast being declared a Distinctive Area and Landscape under the Planning and Environment Act 1987.