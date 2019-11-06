THE 2019 Phillip Island Pro will boast the strongest field in history this week, with confirmation that current World Surf League Championship tour surfers Nikki van Dijk of Phillip Island, Paige Hareb (NZ) and Macy Callaghan (NSW) are all set to surf the event.
The event will begin this Thursday, November 7, and conclude on Sunday, November 10.
Nikki will highlight the field, surfing in her first home event for six years – since qualifying for the World Tour in 2014. She has been a staple on the World Championship Tour ever since.
Finishing top 10 in the world in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
Nikki is competing at Phillip Island to gain points on the qualifying series (QS) for the 2020 World Championship Tour.
With 1500 QS ratings points for the female event, it has attracted a high-quality international field.
Former World Tour competitor and Barbados native Chelsea Tuach will be amongst the list of international competitors, along with Amuro Tsuzuki (Japan), Samantha Sibley (USA), Teresa Bonvalot (Portugal), Gabriela Bryan (HAW) and Eveline Hooft (NLD).
“It’s amazing to see such a strong women’s field for the event this year,” said Surfing Victoria CEO, Adam Robertson.
“Having Nikki compete at home will be amazing to watch for all of the aspiring young surfers.
“She is a fantastic role model for young girls and will hopefully inspire more girls on Phillip Island to take up surfing and chase the World Tour,” said Adam.
The primary location will be Cape Woolamai with backup locations at the Penguin Parade, Surfies Point, Right Point and Flynn’s Reef all on the cards.
The general public are encouraged to attend all of the surfing across the weekend along with the opening ceremony on Thursday morning at 7.30am at Cape Woolamai (location dependent on conditions).
Keep an eye on the Surfing Victoria social media pages for up to date location of the event.
Surfing Victoria will also be running the highly acclaimed Surfers Rescue 24/7 program on Saturday at Cape Woolamai.
The program is a free CPR and Board Rescue Course that has been specifically designed for surfers. Interested participants can enter via, www.surfingvic.com
Live scores and news can be found online at www.worldsurfleague.com
The Phillip Island Pro is presented by the Bass Coast Shire and Sport and Recreation Victoria’s Significant Sporting Events Program.
The PI Pro is supported by Ramada Phillip Island, Coastalwatch, Cancer Council Sunscreen, Kings Cars and Surfing World Magazine.
Nikki returns home for Island pro event
