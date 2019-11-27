NIKKI van Dijk has been knocked out of the Qualifying Series (QS) 6,000 event, just one round before the final.
Nikki was hoping to repeat her win from last year to guarantee her spot on the CT in 2020 and head to Maui with less pressure.
In eleventh position in the World Surf League (WSL) standings, Nikki now needs to finish ahead of Brisa Hennessy (Costa Rica) in the final QS event in Maui, Hawaii, later this week.
Nikki was a standout on day two of the Port Stephens competition posting the highest two-wave combination of the day, a 15.60 total with an epic display of rail surfing.
Though she was never safe as her heat opponents Isabella Nichols and Ellie Brooks also posted excellent eight-point plus rides to be just behind her.
Following another around the world, whirlwind of surfing and chasing the dream, Nikki couldn’t believe it’s already been a year.
“I didn’t realise that we all had excellent scores which was probably a good thing as it would have made things pretty stressful,” Nikki said on day two of the event.
Familiar with the pressure and taking it on with her skill, Nikki’s objective is now as clear as ever.
“I’ve been in this position before and won an event to qualify so it’s cool to be in this position again,” she said.
“Which is kind of good because it’s a really obvious objective,” she said.
Nikki must up her ranking to the top ten to qualify for the World Surf League next year.
Nikki’s must-do in Maui
NIKKI van Dijk has been knocked out of the Qualifying Series (QS) 6,000 event, just one round before the final.