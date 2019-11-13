THE Cape Paterson Residents and Ratepayers Association (CPRRA) has been pushing the Bass Coast Shire Council to play a greater role in the ongoing response to the freak weather event on Friday, May 10, that saw Cape Paterson inundated with heavy rain and hail, resulting in millions of dollars of damage to more than 60 residences, as well as the handful of businesses that make up the town centre.
CPRRA members met with Council representatives last Friday to propose a collaborative review into the social and economic impacts of the storm event, including identifying the nature and extent of the damage caused, and establishing priorities and roles for the community, Council, and government agencies in addressing the ongoing impacts.
The proposed review would also consider what could be learned for the future in terms of effective and efficient responses, and other actions for both prevention and preparation.
CPRRA member Stephen Ward said the meeting to discuss the review had been “very productive” and the group was “delighted” with the outcome, which established a basis for “close liaison and cooperation” in conducting a survey of storm affected residents and applying relevant learnings on a shire-wide basis.
Council’s General Manager Resilient Communities Jodi Kennedy said council officers would be assisting the CPRRA in its plan to seek information over the coming months and that “further discussions with regard to the purpose of a review will be clarified during this time”.
“The meeting with the CPRRA was for the Association to share their experiences related to the hail storm and to discuss the role Council may play in future issues like that experienced at Cape Paterson in May this year,” Ms Kennedy said.
“The incident has prompted the community to engage with Council to look into how, as a collective, we are better prepared to deal with these situations,” she said.
Ratepayers association push for review into storm response
