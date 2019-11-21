CHAMPIONS have been crowned at Torquay Surf Beach on day two of the Woolworths Surfer Grom Comp with Inverloch’s Sarah Seuren surfing well in pumping but tricky conditions.
In the under 14 girls, Sarah scored 8.23 out of potential 20, behind second-placed Sara Hickson – 10.37, and first-placed Sarsha Pancic – 10.66.
Sarah won the Woolworths Fresh Wave Award with Lucas Hickson for their good sportsmanship throughout the event.
Sarsha Pancic tore apart the waves at Torquay, leading her to claim the win in the Under 14 Girls final.
“The conditions were epic,” said Pancic.
“Thanks to all the girls for a great final,” she added.
Sarah Sueren surfs to third
