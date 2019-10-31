TWO of Wonthaggi Table Tennis Association’s top A Grade players, Michael Ede and Mick Wright, came home recently from a national event with silver and gold medals.
Mick, with partner Inh Van Lee, won gold in both the Over 70 and Over 75 Doubles events in the Australian Table Tennis Veteran Championships.
Michael won silver in his team event for Victoria with his partner Willie Labagala. Congratulations to both. It was a huge tournament with record entries, played out in Adelaide this year.
Locally, A Reserve semi-finals this week.
Lime Cordial (Braden Andrighetto, Mitch Stivic, John Colomiere) will play OJ, (Brad Andrew, Andrew Checuti, Coby Chandler) in one final.
Passiona (Siobhan Paxton, Charley Donohue, Nancy Pattinson) will play Rainwater (Denis and Irene Donohue, Callum Martin) in the other.
B Grade finals: The top B Grade team Venus (Dillen Andrighetto, Harvey Smith) will play the B Grade grand final this Thursday, October 31, against the winner of Earth (Andrew Checuti, Caitlin Kahl) and Saturn (Callum Martin, James Montgomery) in their semi-final. That semi is expected to be an extremely close match.
The B Grade grand final will be played immediately following the conclusion of the semi-final.
