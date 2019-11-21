PETER Greste, the award-winning Australian journalist who spent 14 months in an Egyptian jail.
There was a star-studded line-up of speakers at the 109th annual Victorian Country Press Association conference and awards day last Friday.
And at the end of it all, right at the end of the awards night, the South Gippsland Sentinel-Times won one of the last and most important gongs of the event, the ‘Best Advertising Feature’ publication for the year, for its ‘Discover 2018’ summer tourism feature.
The newspaper’s editor, Matthew Male, who had a strong hand in writing dozens of articles for last year’s feature, appropriately accepted the award.
Well done Matt, and well done to the whole Sentinel-Times’ team.
Star-studded cast at newspaper awards
