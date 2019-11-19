A LOCAL has taken out the open category of the 65th Dogpro Plus South Eastern Dog Trials in Korrumburra on Monday, November 11.
Jean Moir from Berrys Creek and his dog Morgans Sophie earned themselves the top honour of the trials, with an excellent score of 94 in their second attempt in the final, and a total of 176.
Runner-up was Graeme Lace with Roseneath Kip on 161 points.
Wally Dalton took out first and second in the Improver category with dogs Coshies Goldie and Morrie-Lynn Mitch, respectively.
Conor McConnell and his dog Patons Spout won the novice category, Mirboo Notrth’s Marc Sibun came in second with his dog Bauer’s Jim.
After braving the rain over the weekend, the sun was out for the final day of the Annual Dog Pro South Eastern Victorian Sheep Dog Trials at the Korumburra showgrounds on Monday, November 11.
Approximately 116 dogs competed across the three categories, which are divided by the types of events that the dog has won previously, with all dogs eligible for the open category.
Secretary Louise Rielly said they faced extreme circumstances with the weather, but pushed through to get a result for the event.
Competitors came from far and wide for the event, one from as far as Tasmania, bringing nine dogs and four puppies over on the Spirit of Tasmania.
First-time attendees were impressed by the high standard of the facilities and grounds at the Korumburra Showgrounds, where the three-day event was held.
Thorpdale farmer Max Morrison provided 300 sheep for the event, which were herded by the dogs in groups of three.
Successful dog trials at Korumburra
