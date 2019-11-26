AS we approach the turn of a new decade, it can be an incentive for change for many.
If you’re looking for a fresh approach, look no further than the exciting interior design trends that are on their way.
Metricon’s Senior Interior Designer, Jacinta Evans, gives her expert insights into 2020’s major design trends.
“We’ve got some exciting looks on the way as 2020 approaches,” Evans says.
“We’ll see some popular looks from previous decades make a resurgence, such as textures and materials from the ‘70s, but with a fresh 2020 twist.”
“We take pride in being au fait with incoming design trends and being able to share them with our customers – and, best of all, these trends are simple to source items for regionally and to emulate in your own home,” Evans concluded.
Metricon’s Senior Interior Designer Jacinta Evans’ five key interior design trends for 2020 are as follows.
Colour – Colours for 2020 will be embracing the natural look in a big way. Forest greens, navy blues and dusty pinks will be popular, as will terracotta and clay-based neutrals for details like textiles, linen, accessories and artwork. The standard white kitchen will take a turn towards moodier hues, with deep navy, charcoal and even matte black cabinet finishes bringing an element of drama.
Terrazzo – Raw materials will introduce texture and colour into our homes in 2020. Gleaming white Carrara marble will take a back seat, as we see a rise in terrazzo stone finishes. The focus on earthy tones will carry through to our floors and wall tiles, and marble will feature with deep
vein browns, greens and purples taking the lead.
Texture – Chunky knits and weaves like boucle and macramé are the ‘must-have’ finishes we’ll be lusting after, with unique fibres making their mark. Look out for fringe detailing and textiles with a ‘soft-touch’ appeal. Velvets will continue to be prominent for an upmarket look.
‘70s Takeover – The ‘70s are coming back through the use of terrazzo, vintage-look florals, macramé, the return of wall hangings and handmade-look tiles that celebrate imperfections in their glazes. We’ll see textured fabrics mixed with geometric forms and tribal motifs, with cane furniture and pottery accessories.
Built to last – Furniture design trends will see people opting for sturdy longevity over more affordable but lower quality items. We will also see a swing towards smooth curves and soft edges in furniture, with a shift away from straight boxy lines.
The future of interior design
AS we approach the turn of a new decade, it can be an incentive for change for many.