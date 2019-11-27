A THREE-year-old boy was airlifted to the Royal Children’s Hospital today after a single-vehicle accident at Korumburra South.
He received a relatively minor head wound and was admitted as a precaution.
Police said they believe the 32 year-old local female driver, the boy’s mother, may have become distracted when approaching a left-hand bend on hilly Korumburra South Road, about 2km south of the South Gippsland Highway intersection, and lost control.
Skid marks on the road indicate that some unevenness in the road surface may have been a contributing factor.
“The car has been heading in a southerly direction on Korumburra South Road and she has lost control and gone over the edge,” said Senior Constable Carl Baido.
“The car has rolled a fair way down the hill but both people were out of the car and walking around when police arrived.”
LS/C Baido said the incident is believed to have happened shortly after 12 noon and it was the female driver who called ‘Triple 0’ to alert emergency services at around 12.15pm.
“Given that the car has rolled some way down the hill and bearing in mind the age of the child, you would have to consider them very lucky to have been able to walk away,” he said.
Police, ambulance, SES and CFA turned out when the alarm was raised and the victims were soon transported away but it was sometime before the car, which came to rest 200 metres down in the grassy paddock, could be salvaged.
Police kept the road open throughout.