CHANGE for Sam brings you a fun community celebration, to encourage respectful relationships through the demonstration of gender equality in action.
As part of the Change for Sam’s prevention of family violence initiatives, and in alignment with the International 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, Change for Sam are set to turn it orange this Saturday, November 30, from 10am to 2pm with a fun for everyone festival at the Cowes Cultural Centre.
The Turn it Orange Festival will deliver positive messages through a range of fun activities and displays which too often are gendered in nature.
Change for Sam endeavour to dispel the myths regarding rigid gendered stereotypes and celebrate the fact that we can all do and be whatever we wish regardless of our gender.
“The purpose of the festival is to break down rigid gender stereotypes, promote gender equality and to support a gender equitable community, because we know through evidenced-based research that gender inequality and rigid gender stereotypes are leading drivers of violence against women and girls,” says Change for Sam coordinator Pam Parker.
The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an international campaign which every year starts on Monday, November 25 (International Day For the Elimination of Violence Against Women) and ends on December 10 (Human Rights Day).
“Thousands of organisations, businesses, communities and individuals across the globe come together during the 16 days of activism to show their commitment to raising awareness and calling for the elimination of all forms of gender-based violence,” Pam said.
“The community support for this festival and positive messages it aims to deliver is important for both men and women in creating an equitable and safe community.
“There will be a range of fun activities to participate in and to learn from.
“Attendees may simply wander around and check out the displays and activities, or if they choose (and we hope they do) they can participate in the activities and go in the draw to win some prizes.
“Participants will all be given a ‘We Can Do Anything – Participation Card’ which will be ticked off at each activity or display, this way everyone can experience a range of activities and probably try something they have never done before. Completed cards will be collected to go into the prize draw,” explains Pam.
“There will be a fabulous range of activities including sports, music, dance, gymnastics, art and crafts, displays and activities by a vast array of local business and organisations; this is sure to be a great day.
“And rumour has it, gender equality superhero ‘Captain Equality’ will be making an appearance!”
The Change for Sam Initiative has been developed in response to the tragic death of Phillip Island local Samantha Fraser (Sam) in July 2018.
Change for Sam was established by the local Phillip Island community, which has been deeply moved by Sam’s death. The outpouring of community outrage, disbelief and frustration in response to Sam’s death is now being positively channelled towards the strategic development of strong community-led response and prevention actions.
Turning orange to break down gender stereotypes
