South Gippsland Shire Council has secured a grant for $750,000 towards the Korumburra Community Hub from the Victorian Government following an announcement on Wednesday, December 18.
The application was made to Victorian Government’s Living Libraries Program which helps councils and regional library corporations upgrade and adapt to meet the needs of changing and growing communities.
The project is set to improve existing services and cater for increased demand as the local population grows. The hub designs have been developed with future users in mind; current user groups have been consulted to ensure needs are met.
An application is still pending for the Victorian Government’s Community Infrastructure Loan Scheme in order to secure the remaining funds for the Korumburra Community Hub.
South Gippsland Shire Chair Administrator, Ms Julie Eisenbise thanked the Victorian Government for their support and contribution.
“Council is utterly grateful that the Victorian Government is supporting the Korumburra Community Hub with a contribution. It really is wonderful news and gets us one step closer to development.
“We are committed to our priority projects including the community hub and want to ensure they are developed as soon as possible. It is our hope that the Victorian Government will also look favourably on our loan application in order for works to begin.
“The Korumburra Community Hub will be a real win for the local community; creating space for many community groups and services which are extremely valuable to Korumburra,” said Ms Eisenbise.
$750,000 grant for Korumburra Community Hub library
