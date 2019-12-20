Two tracks to the Inverloch foreshore have been temporarily closed to protect the areas from further damage ahead of works planned next month.Due to damage from ongoing erosion and instability, the tracks from 148 Surf Parade and Wave Street have been temporarily closed for the community’s safety and to limit further impacts to the sensitive landscape in the area.
Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) Acting Regional Manager Gippsland Land and Built Environment Programs Jeremy Neilson, said: “There are still plenty of access points to the beach for locals and holiday makers, with the main access at the Surf Lifesaving Club open.
“We understand that closures might be frustrating for people who would normally use these tracks to get to the beach, however the areas are not safe and will only get more unstable with extra foot traffic over this busy period.
“Additional works on the recently announced $450,000 project to install a Geotextile Sandbag Wall to protect the area at the Surf Life Saving Club area will start in the new year,” Mr Neilson said.
Bass Coast Shire Council Mayor Cr. Brett Tessari said: “Council is calling on the community and visitors to help protect this fragile area and steer clear of climbing or walking on the sand dunes right along the beachfront.
“Inverloch Surf beach remains a great spot to head out for a swim or board with your family and friends, we just need everyone to steer clear of the dunes, and stick to the open tracks.
“We will all continue to actively monitor this site over the busy summer period,” Mr Tessari said.
The multi-agency Inverloch Coastal Protection Working Group is currently investigating options for the wider Inverloch area, including erosion at the section of Bunurong Road nearby Surf Parade.
Additionally, a Local Coastal Hazard Assessment, and Community Resilience Plan will be developed for the broader Inverloch Anderson Inlet area to better inform and tailor strategic, longterm future investment into these coastal areas.
For further information regarding coastal protection works at Inverloch, please contact DELWP Gippsland on 03 51520 600.