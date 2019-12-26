THE Bass Coast Breakers social football has been nominated among VicHealth Active Recreation Initiatives of the Year.
With the aim of increasing exercise and sport, the Breaker’s social footy removed many barriers that often limit participation.
“For just a gold coin donation, women of varying skills were given a fun focused go at the game,” said Bass Coast Breakers president Ella Angarane.
Now in its third year, the five-week social football program has had over 120 participants.
Ella says the social football is well adapted to modern sporting trends.
“It’s about minimising barriers, no uniform, being active and removing judgment,” Ella said.
“The program ran for five weeks and players are welcome to sign up at any stage of the comp,” she said.
Allowing players to join through the short season meant commitment wasn’t a concern.
“Bringing together people who have never played before, women with a disability and young girls to play with and against current Breakers,” Ella said.
Ella says the culture at the club is about giving everyone a go.
“This broad appeal has contributed to the high number of participants and making the program sustainable. Hopefully the players finish wanting to join the team in the regular season,” Ella said.
Ella thanked the current organiser Sophie Bolding, 2017 organiser Lana Van Berlo for their work planning and running the games. Ella was the 2018 host.
Also nominated for the award is; Bowling with Babies – Port Melbourne Bowling Club, Gym4Me – Gymnastics Victoria and Melbourne Tennis Month – Tennis Victoria. The award winners will be announced on February 26 at Marvel Stadium.
Breakers down barriers to sport
