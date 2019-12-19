IT has been a busy time at the Inverloch Surf Life Saving Club with the annual week-long live-in Bronze Medallion Camp coming to an end on Saturday, December 14.
The 27 candidates, mostly aged between 15 and 17, were well supported by team leaders and water safety members from the club.
The group experienced a range of different weather and surf conditions, but it did not seem to interrupt their schedule of daily fitness sessions, first aid lessons including CPR, board and tube rescues, and surprise scenarios aimed at reinforcing the candidates’ work in classroom sessions.
“It was particularly rewarding seeing many of the candidates attain their Bronze medallion after coming through the ranks of our Nipper Program, they have really developed their skills over the years and have now reached another lifesaving award within the club,” instructor David Morris said.
“We look forward to seeing them join our regular patrols where they will continue to be mentored by their fellow patrollers. We expect them to be kept busy in the coming weeks with the influx of holiday visitors about to enjoy the waves at the surf beach.”
The club will once again be offering an Adult Bronze Medallion course over the first two weekends of January.
The club wants to encourage active adults to challenge themselves to become a volunteer patrolling lifesaver.
The course will involve home study components together with both land and water based practical lessons.
It is ideal for anyone who wants to brush up on their past skills that may have expired, or parents who want to keep up with their kids, to remain active and be involved in the community.
Inverloch Surf Life Saving Club is a family friendly environment and encourages anyone interested in the course to contact the Chief Instructor for more details by email chiefinstructor@islsc.org.au.
Bronze for local teenagers
IT has been a busy time at the Inverloch Surf Life Saving Club with the annual week-long live-in Bronze Medallion Camp coming to an end on Saturday, December 14.