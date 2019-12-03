THE talent and dedication of Charles Joma has left a mark following recent Queensland boxing trips, so much so that the QLD team brought Charles to their three-week Philippines training camp.
Charles took the expenses paid trip training under highly experienced international coaches.
“Brenton Doblo from Archer Street boxing in QLD and Jack Boote who was team manager, they have both been around boxing a long time. They were all very helpful and gave great advice during the training camp,” said Charles.
“Even a coach from Uganda who has had a long and experienced amateur career,” he said.
Training like a professional, Charles trained three times each day.
“The training was definitely tough in the heat and drained energy out of you a lot faster than here at home,” he said.
“It wasn’t too bad because you got to rest and relax in between, which was much-needed and some days we would go see the city, or the beach or different sights,” he said.
Whilst there, Charles took on two local fighters. Charles won his first fight, taking down his opponent in two rounds, but faced a tough opponent – twice fighting Marjon Pianor, without success.
“Marjon is a big 69kg fighter who used his size and reach very well, he could adapt to everything I threw at him,” Charles said.
“He seemed to be experienced with a lot of fights, as did a majority or the Filipino fighters, most of them having over 100 fights,” he said.
Charles’ local coach Scott Williamson of Bass Coast Boxing says the international experience is very important.
“When you’re looking for national selection, fighting overseas is key,” Scott said.
“It’s great to know that the work Charles does is recognised around Australia,” he said.
Charles learns overseas
