LOOKING at 2020, Kilcunda Bass’ new president Shea Eden has one eye on the football and the other on the netball with the vison of a club where the community can come together.
Ready to turn the table on the past couple of years, the club’s renewed vision is led by president Shea.
Shea’s putting one step in front of another and understands the importance of the community surrounding the club.
“The community is growing, we want the club to be a place where the community can gather,” Shea said.
“Coming together to watch good footy and have a good time, that’s what we’re about,” he said.
As a committed clubman Shea played all of his junior and senior football at Bass.
“We’ve had some encouraging signs already on the field, with good numbers and the group putting in some quality sessions,” Shea said.
The Panthers have some serious fire power in recruits new and old.
“Daniel Hughes who for a 21-year-old already has a great football CV. He played for the Dandenong Stingrays and the Frankston Dolphins in the TAC for four years,” said Shea.
And with the return of Dean Pipicelli, Shea says there’s a good feeling on the track.
“We have a new senior coach in Pip who’s brought a few talented blokes into the side,” Shea said.
“Darcy Atkins, fresh off a league best and fairest and multiple club B and Fs he’s won over the years.
“The tough as nails midfielder will bring some great intensity and skill to our on-ball brigade,” he said.
Shea’s also serious about the netballers, who have new courts and renovated facilities.
“The committee and I have made a strong commitment to our netball section to support them and foster a really close and meaningful relationship in the interest of growing a truly family club environment,” he said.
And Shea’s ready to face challenges.
“One immediate challenge for the club is to do our utmost to resurrect the under 16 and under 18 football teams as they are the backbone to the future of the club,” Shae said.
Shea said that all junior footballers will be helped out financially, with playing fees.
Encouraging signs at Bass
