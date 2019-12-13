GRIFFITHS Point Lodge is a quaint Residential Care Facility located in the heart of San Remo and home for the past five years to resident Vivian Reith, known to many as ‘Granny’.
Vivian, who is 102 years old and young at heart, is proud of the community in which she has raised her children.
A former kindergarten teacher, Vivian still holds an active interest in young families and believes it is important to be involved in events in the area.
Ask Vivian the secret to staying young and she will happily tell you its good genes and lots of happy and positive thinking.
Vivian refers to fellow residents as her family and for this reason her recent donation of $50,000 towards new carpets at Griffiths Point Lodge has been most welcomed by all.
Bass Coast Health CEO Jan Child is astonished at the generous donation and took the time to chat with Vivian who explained she is keen to share the funds for the enjoyment of all her family (residents) at the home.
Ms Child, staff and residents of Griffiths Point Lodge would like to thank Vivian for her generosity and all are very much looking forward to the change of décor.
Incredible $50,000 donation
