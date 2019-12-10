YOUNG cycling enthusiasts made their training known at the Leongatha Velodrome on Friday as four developing riders powered through a cool night of racing.
The first event for the night was the one lap dash against the stop watch and best effort went to Oscar Davis with a time of 39.98 sec.
This was a good time for the poor conditions, he showed improved technique. For the coach and the senior members, it is great to see the work at training starting to impact the output.
Grace moved well, with a new PB at 42.15sec in her new cycling shoes and clip in pedals.
Emiley Hadicke also put in a new PB for the season at 46.18sec whilst Stephen Spencer clocked in at 54.55sec.
The four-lap scratch race saw Oscar move to the front after the first lap and the others left him doing all the work.
At the bell he kicked away and looked to have the race all sorted but Grace worked away at closing the gap and whizzed past Oscar just before the line to claim a great win. Emiley came home in third place.
After a short rest the riders were on the track again for a one lap handicap. Stephen Spencer was given an 85m start with Emiley at 40m, Grace at 10m and Oscar on scratch.
After some blistering runs in past weeks, Oscar seemed to have lost his mojo and some ground to Grace.
However out front, Stephen could not believe his luck and headed over the line a clear winner.
The revised handicap re-run saw Grace on scratch and Oscar on 15m with Stephen back to 65m allowing a fourain ahead of Grace and Emiley.
The riders were given a team sprint – boys vs girls. The girls were quick off the mark and worked well whilst the boys were slow to move when the whistle blew and the changeover at the halfway mark was a bit ragged, so the end result was the girls winning by about 20m.
To round out the night, Oscar had a match race against Grace and the tactics seemed to play into Oscar’s hands as they left it to a short 180m blast and with Oscar’s wind up quicker than Grace he took the win.
In the other heat Emiley was too fast for Stephen.
The riders are all looking forward to meeting Tour de France rider Simon Clark on December 18.
Simon raced at Leongatha as a junior rider so is familiar with the surrounds. He managed to switch from being an Australian rep on the track to a professional career on the road scene.
Training is on Wednesday night from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and the junior riders are helped to develop their track craft and riding skills.
Junior talent develops on the cycling track
YOUNG cycling enthusiasts made their training known at the Leongatha Velodrome on Friday as four developing riders powered through a cool night of racing.