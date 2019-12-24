• A Grade, Division 1
IN-THE-DEFINITION of big bash you might just find Daniel Mock who belted Outtrim Moyarra Kongwak’s way to 2/216 – in their clash with Inverloch at Outtrim.
Mock lasted the full 20 overs, bashing his share of 67 balls for 125 runs. He managed a ripping nine 6’s and nine 4’s.
He had the help of Thomas Wyatt who notched 47 runs before a hungry swing, left his pads open to lbw of Inverloch’s Kit Rotthier.
Inverloch came into bat with brave resolve. Opener David Newman top scored with 53 and the chase looked potential.
But he struggled to find a partner at the other end. With the installation of OMK bowlers Nick Auddino 4/34 and Jacob Lamers 4/17 – the medium pace got the better of Inverloch.
Nerrena win in 14 overs
FOR the first of 20-20 matches that are being played before and after Christmas, Nerrena took a classy win over Glen Alvie with six overs to spare.
Electing to bat first, Glen Alvie struggled to find early runs.
They were beaten by the Nerrena opening pair Josh Trease (2/6) and Daniel Rowe (2/10) who used the new ball well.
It took Glen Alvie to fifth drop Dinesh Arachchige (21), until they could put some good runs on the board. They finished at 7/59.
Nerrena took to the pitch with power of captain Mitchell Clark (21) and David Baldi (30) who got the hard work done.
Nail biter between Sharks and Cobras
PHILLIP Island’s restrictive bowling may be to thank for their victory over Korumburra. Play lasted into the twentieth over with two reliable P-I all-rounders finishing the job.
With the late inclusion of Zac Brown (3/17) in Phillip Island’s bowling rotation, Korumburra’s middle order batsmen were removed.
Kormburra opener Kallon Rigby top scored with 39 and Harshika Fernando added a handy 25.
Korumburra finished their twenty at 7/116.
Phillip Island made a steady chase, they lost Eli Richards who had his eye in for 28 from 28 deliveries, but the mid-order were ready for work.
Handy with the bat Shiran Rathnayake made a vital 23. He was bowled by Harry McNeill and the game hung in the balance.
The game finished in the hands of Matt Dennerly and Max Royal, with Royal making a solo run to get Phillip Island the win.
Phillip Island finished 6/120.
Sheerin leads Club to victory over Town
WONTHAGGI Club has taken a strong win over Leongatha Town.
Starting out with the bat, it was Club’s depth of field that set them up for the win.
Captain James Sheerin came in at sixth drop and made his way to an impressive 62 runs. He was in near peak form, Leongatha struggled to find a break as Sheerin smashed five 6’s and five 4’s.
He was joined at the crease by Alex Geyer, who added an un-beaten 38 runs. Club finished with the defendable score of 8/164.
Leongatha fought, but they couldn’t break the wide bowling attack and pressure cooker that Club bring each week.
Town’s best effort with the bat was opener Matt Davies, however his 25 wasn’t enough.
Town were all out for 100, after facing 18.4 overs.