INSPIRED by the form and architectural lines of the classic Australian wool shed, Metricon have chosen to unveil their brand-new Grove façade Berkshire 39 in Traralgon on Park Lane.
The striking new home combines comfort and elegance with practicality, to deliver a considered design that is perfect for the whole family.
Metricon Homes’ Manager, Gippsland, Jeff Telford said: “We’re very excited to launch this Grove façade Berkshire 39 for the first time here in the Gippsland market.
“It presents an exciting option for those with a keen design eye and we know this exciting new design is perfect for our area.”
The architectural smarts of the Berkshire 39 don’t stop at its showstopping façade. The floorplan and interior styling of the home are equally as impressive.
“A real feature of this home is the amazing cathedral ceiling that flows through the kitchen, dining, living and outdoor room, ensuring these integrated spaces enjoy a great sense of openness and scale.
“The peak of the façade flows through with a stunning high feature window drawing the eye to the spectacular ceiling.
“The home is perfect for entertaining with an oversized open-plan kitchen with huge butler’s pantry that is perfectly integrated with the home’s living areas.
“This Berkshire also has a thoughtful second master suite located at the rear of the home.
“With a walk-in robe and ensuite, this smart space is ideal for older children, visiting family or multigenerational living.
“The interiors draw inspiration from the Grove façade with a modern country, uniquely Australian luxurious feel, resulting in a timelessly stylish home from every angle.
“As regional Victoria’s most awarded home builder, Metricon takes pride in creating homes for people to love where they live.
“We directly employ more than 60 people in the region, as well as an excess of over 200 local trades, which means we know the community really well and we are all committed to producing high quality homes.
“The Berkshire is available with or without land, and with two floorplans, seven facades and designer inclusions to choose from, we expect it will become a favourite with Gippsland residents and beyond,” concluded Telford.
The Berkshire 39 is available for viewing at 109 Park Lane, Traralgon and is open Monday to Friday 12pm–5pm and Saturday and Sunday 11am-5pm.
For more information about Metricon, its displays and homes, visit www.metricon.com.au.
New Metricon design unveiled
