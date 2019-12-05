Newhaven College’s Junior Girls Softball team earned their icy poles when they won the South Eastern Independent Schools Association Championship with a 20-2 win over Beaconhills College - Pakenham. From left, Becky Heffer, Tilia Pires-Andersen, Ebony Donohue, Belinda Baird, Bailey Salathiel, Ashlee Haringsma, Chloe Woollard, Sophie Caile, and Anna Kesterton with Sienna Michie standing behind.