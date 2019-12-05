NEWHAVEN College’s Junior Girls Softball team earned their icy poles battling hot and blustery conditions to become South Eastern Independent Schools Association Champions with a 20-2 win over Beaconhills College – Pakenham.
MVP was Ashlee Haringsma who had a great day pitching.
Chloe Woollard also did well with three hits and five RBI (runs scored off her hits).
Tilia Pires-Anderson made a double play tagging two players out at home plate.
In the first innings, the Newhaven College girls got their offence started by scoring one run when Chloe Woollard tripled, and went on to score a further nine runs in the second innings.
The offensive onslaught came from walks by Anna Kesterton and Ebony Donohue, doubles by Tilia Pires-Anderson and Becky Heffer, and another single by Chloe Woollard.
Ashlee Haringsma earned the win from the pitcher’s mound. She only surrendered two runs on nine hits over five innings and struck out seven Beaconhills batters.
The Newhaven girls racked up 14 hits with Tilia Pires-Anderson, Sienna Michie, Chloe Woollard, Becky Heffer and Ashlee Haringsma all managing multiple hits. With their confidence up, the team stole nine bases during the game with Sophie Caile stealing four.
The team went undefeated and topped the SEISA schools group consisting of Beaconhills College Berwick, Beaconhills College Pakenham, St Pauls Traralgon, St Pauls Warragul and Gippsland Grammar Sale.
Newgaven junior girls are softball champions
