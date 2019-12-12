WONTHAGGI Adult Riding Club stalwart Rhonda Smith has recently received two prestigious awards for her contribution and service to both the Horse Riding Clubs Association of Victoria (HRCAV) and the Wonthaggi Adult Riding Club.
Rhonda was awarded the HRCAV “Meritorious Service Award” at the annual general meeting and awards night on Friday, November 22, in Nunawading and was then presented with a Life Membership of the Wonthaggi Adult Riding Club on Friday, November 29, at the club’s annual Christmas break-up dinner held at the Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club.
Rhonda first became involved in the HRCAV in 1986 when she joined as a riding member of the South Gippsland Adult Riding Club.
In her 22 years as a member of South Gippsland Adult Riding Club, it didn’t take long before Rhonda joined the committee and took on the position of secretary, she also held the position of treasurer and in addition to this, she also served on the general committee and always helped out at club working bees or whenever or where it was needed.
In 2000, with the encouragement and guidance of HRCAV assessor, Jean Barbour; Rhonda became a much respected HRCAV level assessor and this became very handy for our own club members as there were not many assessors around at that time.
Unfortunately, Rhonda was unable to continue on and ceased assessing in late 2016.
In 2008, Rhonda was greatly involved and instrumental in forming a new adult riding club (Wonthaggi Adult Riding Club).
Rhonda was the inaugural club secretary and remained in this position until 2014. Rhonda then became a general committee member, before taking on the role of club treasurer in 2016, a position she still holds today.
Rhonda has for all time contributed to helping out with club fundraising at both clubs.
When Rhonda stopped riding about 10 years ago, this did not prevent her from being actively involved in the club or remaining as a member of the HRCAV.
As a non-riding member, Rhonda still attended and helped out at club rallies and clinics.
Rhonda has also helped and volunteered her time at events run by the Wonthaggi Pony Club over many years in the capacity of dressage judge, penciller, gear check and scorer.
Rhonda has also attended working bees that were held in conjunction with the Wonthaggi Pony Club as the two clubs share the grounds located in South Dudley.
Rhonda has volunteered her time as card secretary for several HRCAV clubs, including the Bass Coast Show when it held a HRCAV ring and the Koo Wee Rup ARC club’s HRCAV ring at the Lang Lang Agricultural Show.
In addition to being the card secretary at the Bass Coast Show HRCAV ring, Rhonda was also the co-ordinator for the ring, she was the club liaison officer to the show organising committee, whilst also taking entries, addressing queries and a ring steward.
Rhonda is dependable, efficient, and unfailingly in her commitment to the Wonthaggi Adult Riding club, her attention to detail and knowledge of the HRCAV rules and regulations make her such an asset to have as part of the club.
Rhonda’s skills do not end with her administrative work.
She projects a warm, cheerful attitude to all members and is decisive and forthright. These characteristics represent all that is good within the club and the HRCAV.
Rhonda is very well liked and respected in the HRCAV and the Wonthaggi Adult Riding Club and the club is absolutely thrilled to see Rhonda being recognised for all hard work and dedication over the years to the equestrian community.
Prestigious awards for Rhonda Smith
WONTHAGGI Adult Riding Club stalwart Rhonda Smith has recently received two prestigious awards for her contribution and service to both the Horse Riding Clubs Association of Victoria (HRCAV) and the Wonthaggi Adult Riding Club.