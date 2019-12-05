BIG4 Inverloch Holiday Park has been inducted into the prestigious RACV Victorian Tourism Awards after winning gold in the Caravan and Holiday Park section for the third year in a row.
The RACV Victorian Tourism Awards is the tourism and events industry’s annual event that acknowledges business excellence and performance.
The BIG4 Holiday Park is renowned for its huge range of accommodation – from budget-friendly family cabins to eco glamping with air conditioning and en suite, as well as the huge range of activities.
There’s so much for visitors to do at BIG4 Holiday Park in Inverloch that the kids never get bored, and that’s before they even get to the beach.
The newest addition at the family owned and run park is a pump track for bikes, scooters and skateboards, which is already being enjoyed by BIG4 guests.
Funded by Visit Victoria and hosted by the Victoria Tourism Industry Council, the awards recognise the outstanding contribution by operators across the state.
Chief executive Felicia Mariani said: “VTIC is proud and honoured to be entrusted to deliver such an important event for our industry that highlights the innovation and passion our operators exhibit every day in creating magical moments for their visitors.”
Now in its 35th year, there were 126 submissions received across 31 categories, including the new award for Excellence in Accessible Tourism.
This category was open to Victorian tourism businesses and attractions that excel in welcoming and servicing people of all abilities.
Peter Bingeman, chief executive officer of Visit Victoria, said: “These awards celebrate the achievements of finalists, winners and the tourism industry for their achievements and innovations over the past year.
“Once again, we have seen fine examples of tourism operators putting the visitor at the centre of everything they do, which strengthens Victoria’s position as a leading global destination.
“Victoria is one of the best places to visit, but it’s our hard-working tourism operators and event owners, who ensure visitors have a memorable experience, that they then share with their families and friends, inspiring further travel.”
Ms Mariani congratulated all gold, silver and bronze winners, and all finalists.
“We wish our gold winners all the best in representing Victoria at the 2019 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards in Canberra early next year.”
To celebrate the Gold winners of the 2019 RACV Victorian Tourism Awards, VTIC will be releasing a television commercial on Prime7, highlighting the winners from this year’s awards to inspire travel.
