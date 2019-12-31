Under 10 Girls
THE girls’ first game of the tournament was against Foster and they fought hard throughout the game but were unable to secure a win, going down 12 to 8.
The team’s second game against a strong Sale team ended up with a similar result, losing this time 12 to 7. The girls led for the best part of their next game against Traralgon but were unfortunately unable to hang on and lost 13 to 12.
The last game of the tournament saw the girls again play well and this time the tables were turned with them securing their first win against Moe, 12 to 5.
Under 10 Boys
The team started their tournament with a win against Heyfield, 16 to 9.
The second game saw them come up against a strong Foster side and whilst the boys showed some great defensive skills, they lost 33 to 9.
The last game of Saturday saw the team play Lakes Entrance and after a slow start they found their rhythm but unfortunately went down, 21 to 8. Sunday saw the boys in a qualifying final against Traralgon but they were unable to match them and lost 19 to 8.
Under 12 Girls Sky
The girls had a challenging tournament and were tested coming up against some tough competition.
The team were not able to secure a win on the Saturday losing to Pakenham (29 to 8), Sale (28 to 12) and Moe (18 to 17).
On the Sunday they were able to secure a win against Churchill, 21 to 15.
Under 12 Boys Sky
The boys’ first game saw them play Phillip Island and whilst it was very even at half time, they were unable to hang on in the second half and Phillip Island ran away with the win, 31 to 11.
Their next game was against Heyfield in which the boys were outclassed on the court and struggled with their opponent’s height and they ended up losing 26 to 4.
In the third game on Saturday the team got off to a flying start against the Bairnsdale Bullets and they were able to keep up the momentum and intensity for the whole game to secure a convincing win 23 to 2.
The final game of the tournament was against Churchill and the boys played with determination and effort but in the end they unfortunately fell one point short to lose 15 to 14.
Under 14 Girls
First up the girls played a very strong Churchill team and whilst they persevered, they struggled with Churchill’s size and determination to go down by 19 points, 30 to 11.
With a big improvement needed, the girls had some good wins against Phillip Island, 16 to 8, and Morwell, 36 to 21, to finish off Saturday’s games.
Sunday was finals day and the girls turned up with renewed vigour.
In the qualifying final they played Moe and they played really well together running out easy winners by 12 points, 24 to 12.
Next up in the semi-final they played a strong Foster outfit who easily beat the girls at the Korumburra tournament.
This time the girls came out strong and matched Foster’s physicality to run out easy winners by two points, 20 to 18, and progress to the grand final and a rematch against Churchill.
In the grand final, the girls’ defence from the outset was fantastic, allowing Churchill to only score one point to halftime. Churchill came back hard in the second half but the girls were able to hold on and win the final by 8 points, 30 to 22.
Under 14 Boys
The boys worked hard all tournament and were rewarded with two wins for their efforts.
In their first game they lost to Traralgon 45 to 20. In a hard contested second game they were winners over Moe 33 to 26.
They lost to Morwell 33 to 13 in their third game and for their final game they had a great win over Mirboo North 43 to 16.
Under 16 Girls Sky
The girls started their tournament with a tough game against Maffra.
Although the girls played hard, they were eventually defeated by their faster and taller opponents, 23 to 14.
The second game of the day saw the team beat Traralgon by just two points, 36 to 34, in an exciting game with a few heart-stopping moments.
Sunday morning saw the girls come up against Leongatha and although the scores were relatively even early in the game, Leongatha broke away in the second half, to become eventual winners at 30 to 15.
Unfortunately, the scene was repeated when the two teams met again a couple of hours later in the semi-final, where Leongatha again defeated the girls, 36 to 15.
Under 16 Girls Navy
The team’s first game against Heyfield saw the girls come away with a comfortable win, 40 to 13.
The team’s second game against Warragul saw the girls start quickly but Warragul caught up and it was tight for the remainder of the game to end in a draw, 36 to 36.
The result was repeated in the team’s next game against Moe thanks to a three-pointer in the dying seconds to salvage a 15 to 15 draw.
The team’s fourth game against Foster saw them secure a win, 39 to 16, to make the semi-finals.
The semi-final was a rematch with Warragul and it was again a very close encounter but this time the girls were able to come away with a one point win, 38 to 37.
The grand final saw the girls opposed to Morwell and another game that saw neither team have a distinct advantage throughout.
In the end the girls again held their nerve and secured the win 33 to 32. MVP for the grand final was Annalise O’Halloran.
Under 16 Boys
The team’s first match was against a tall and skilled Maffra side who were too good, beating the Coasters 43 to 28.
A few hours later the boys played a confident Warragul side but once they got ahead on the scoreboard they played an assertive game winning 69 to 24.
Later that evening the Coasters played Sale. The team started strong and got a good lead on the scoreboard, Sale kept fighting back, but the boys were able to get the win 39 to 28.
On Sunday morning the team played and beat Moe, 42 to 36, to secure a semi-final berth against Maffra.
The team were able to secure the win against Maffra this time, 43 to 32, in what was an intense and exciting game.
The grand final saw the boys play Sale again and through teamwork they were able to beat them again 67 to 50. MVP for the grand final was Harry Scott.
Under 18 Girls
The girls had a great start to their tournament with a tough game against Morwell.
They were able to pull away in the second half and take a narrow win 34 to 29.
The team maintained their consistent play in the next game against Foster and were able to run away with a big win, 40 to 9.
The third game was against Leongatha and whilst they were only down by two points at half time, their shots would not drop in the second half and after a couple of forced turnovers they were not able to hold on, losing 23 to 35.
The last game of the round was against Sale and the girls looked impressive from the start. The girls ran well and passed the ball around, playing a dominating team game to secure a big win 39 to 19 and putting them through to the semi-finals.
The Coasters girls came up against a very well-structured Warragul side in the semi-final that ran the floor hard and the girls were unfortunately unable to shut down their shooting, losing in a hard physical game 27 to 58.
Under 18 Boys
The team started the tournament against Moe with a draw, 33 to 33.
The team approached their second game against Warragul with renewed vigour and won 47 to 33.
The team’s last game of the day was against Poowong and it was a tight contest with both teams a bit sluggish. In the end Wonthaggi managed to overrun Poowong in the last couple of minutes to win the game 35 to 33.
Sunday’s first game was against Leongatha and with only five players available the team lost 23 to 31.
The next game was the semi-final and it was also against Leongatha and this time the team turned the tables, winning 44 to 33.
The grand final was a tight encounter against Moe and some good long range shooting down the stretch saw the team secure the win 49 to 45. MVP for the grand final was Jenson Garnham.