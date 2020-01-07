POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash which occurred in Anderson last night (Tuesday, December 7).
Investigators have been told a man was riding a skateboard on Phillip Island Road about 9.45pm when he was involved in a collision with a car.
Police believe a second vehicle travelling behind the first may also have hit the skater.
Emergency services arrived a short time later but the rider, believed to be a man in his 50s, died at the scene.
The driver of the first car stopped and has spoken to police but police are yet to identify the second vehicle or its driver.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or with further information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au