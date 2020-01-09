PAST and present members will gather to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Loch Nyora Pony Club next month.
Celebrations will include a rally, barbecue lunch and afternoon tea at Yannathan Road, Nyora, followed by a dinner in the Nyora Hall on Saturday, February 1.
Organisers have been collecting photographs, stories and memorabilia to share.
For further information and bookings, email 50thanniversarylnpc@gmail.com.
Fifty years of Pony Club for Loch Nyora
