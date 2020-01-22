The annual OMK Ladies Cricket Match was played last Saturday and proved to be a winner once again. Back from left, Heather Miller, Alli Hayes, Narelle Jones, Cherie McAlpine, Kerryn Gow, Heidi Greenwood (captain), Kellie Quaife, Marnie Whiteside, Lesley Turton, Alyson Hayes, Amy White, and Zita Lamers. Middle from left, Carman Chille, Brooke Elford, Chloe Chille, Jess Pupetti, Kim Cant, Brylie Wilson, Freya, Emily Mock, and Lauren Williams. Front from left Jake Cochrane (umpire), Tahlia Jeffries, Abbey Jones, and Charli Wilson.