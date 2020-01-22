NOW in its third year, the annual Ladies Cricket Match was played at Outtrim last Saturday night when two sides are selected from an eager bunch of wives, mums, daughters, sisters or friends of OMK cricketers.
The Maroon Maidens (the young guns) took on The Golden Ducks (the more mature) in a twilight feature match.
A big crowd was entertained with 12 overs each, consisting of big hitting boundaries, some sleek bowling, tough catches and controversial run outs.
Chasing a decent score of 77, the Golden Ducks made a slow start but came out victors by 4 runs.
It was back-to-back premierships for them, proving age is no barrier! A well-spirited fun game where, club culture and community was definitely the winner! Jessica Pupetti was named person of the match with 30 runs, one catch and some tidy fielding.
There’s already talk of strong recruitment from the Maidens to even up the scores next year.
Golden oldies win OMK ladies match
NOW in its third year, the annual Ladies Cricket Match was played at Outtrim last Saturday night when two sides are selected from an eager bunch of wives, mums, daughters, sisters or friends of OMK cricketers.