GET down to the Leongatha CFA Fire Station today (Saturday, January 4) or Wonthaggi CFA Fire Station tomorrow (Sunday, January 5) and donate money, non-perishable food, water and other necessary items including toilet paper and women’s products!!
They need your help.
At Leongatha today, there’s been a big outpouring of support for the special effort organised by local fire fighter Michael Wight.
“I was up in East Gippsland over the New Year, with a strike team from this area, and saw first hand the devastation being faced by the people up there,” said Michael today.
“I got back here and just couldn’t sit around knowing what they are going through and what they need so I spoke to the captain and the lieutenant and we decided to organise this day.
“The response from the town’s traders and local people has been overwhelming but we could certainly do with more support.”
So get down to the Leongatha Fire Station today or Wonthaggi CFA, which is running the same sort of opportunity tomorrow, Sunday.
At Korumburra the ‘Middle Pub’ is also accepting donations of goods between 8am-1pm today and also between 10am-12 noon tomorrow, Sunday, January 5.
Please give generously.
And the kids can get a look at one of the fire trucks that was involved in the fight last week.