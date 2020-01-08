CAPE Paterson Surf Life Saving Club members hit the streets last week as part of their annual New Year’s Eve fundraiser.
Nippers’ participants, lifesavers and other club supporters were seen around Wonthaggi – including at the Plaza, McBride Avenue and Apex Park – to help raise funds for equipment.
“Generally, it goes towards lifesaving equipment like rescue boards or nipper boards,” said club treasurer Keith Bartel.
The nipper boards are around $500, while rescue boards can be over $1000.
“They’re only fibreglass or plastic so after a couple of seasons, they’re out.”
They have around 220 nippers this year, continuing a trend of 200-plus for the last few years.
“We’ve got mainly nippers and lifesavers out with the tins, and they’re at the Plaza, as well as some of the big shops,” Keith said at Apex Park on Tuesday.
“We’ve been doing this fundraiser every year for at least 10 to 15 years.
“The community is really good and the council get behind us.”
The club will also move into their new building this year, after securing funding from all three tiers of government.
The Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club is 100 per cent volunteer-run.
Lifesaving donations from locals, visitors
CAPE Paterson Surf Life Saving Club members hit the streets last week as part of their annual New Year’s Eve fundraiser.