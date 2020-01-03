AROUND 170 Gippsland Southern Health Service staff, with a total of 2965 years’ service between them, received a long-service award after achieving 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35 or 40 years’ service.
The 170 staff were invited to attend a special ceremony held at the Korumburra and Leongatha Hospitals to celebrate their long careers working at GSHS.
The event coincided with the annual GSHS staff and family end-of-year BBQ, where the executive team don aprons and tongs and cook for everyone.
This year Santa spread cheer throughout both hospitals, before grabbing a quick sausage at the staff BBQ and disappearing to his next destination.
They also had some very special four-legged “unofficial” staff join the group as Paola Munoz, Diversional Therapist at Koorooman House, brought in her pet therapy animals, an Alpaca and three very cute dogs.
Board of Management Vice President, Sue Fleming, presented the staff in Leongatha their service badges, whilst Board Member Ian Drysdale presented the badges in Korumburra.
One of the 40-year award recipients, Janet Arrott-Watt, reflected on her years at GSHS. Janet started at the Woorayl District Memorial Hospital (which is now the Leongatha Hospital), on a three-month traineeship and ended up as the Human Resources Manager.
Janet has been actively trying to retire for the last couple of years, but she keeps getting called in for shifts, due to her vast expanse of knowledge with all things GSHS.
Approximately 31 per cent of Gippsland Southern’s more than 500 staff members have been employed there for more than 10 years. CEO, Mark Johnson, commented that this was testament to the fact that Gippsland Southern Health Service is a great place to work.
Lifetime in health care rewarded
